The Mission Of Ruin Update Comes To Teppen

GungHo Online Entertainment has released a new update for Teppen as players can now experience the Mission Of Ruin in the game. The update brings back the Goddess Myria to the game, and with her comes a brand new card pack by which the update is named after. This particular update will be the start of a climactic trilogy, which is going to bring together several Capcom characters from Resident Evil, Devil May Cry, Mega Man, Monster Hunter, and Street Fighter. Plus many others as the trilogy continues. You can read the details of what's been added to the update below.

The Goddess Myria offers salvation to the human race with the "Land of Light," a world that allows them to abandon their physical bodies and live forever as souls. In order to spread her message of salvation, the Goddess contacts individuals with great influence to become her missionaries and "Guardians." Mega Man X: Command Mission's Epsilon, Monster Hunter Explore's Juno, Resident Evil 4's Saddler, and Sengoku Basara's Xavi join Myria as her Guardians and are given Mind-Control Stones to convert people. The Mind-Control Stones, when pressed upon a person's forehead, release their soul, and their bodies are left behind to be controlled by the Guardians or the Goddess.

Missionary Event: To celebrate the beginning of this three-part saga, Teppen is hosting a variety of events players will find divine. Right now, players can log in for an anniversary bonus and 10 free "Mission of Ruin" Pack tickets. The heavenly time continues with in-game Soul Missions and Special Missions, a new Chronicle stage, plus sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

New Ability: This card pack will introduce a new ability called <Faith>: Upon dying, give 1 random Unit Card with <Faith> in your hand or EX Pocket +1/+1. If there are no Unit Cards with <Faith> in your hand or EX Pocket, this effect does not activate.