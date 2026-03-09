Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ACE Team, The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu

The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu Receives July Launch Date

After having been only annoucned a year ago, The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu has a launch date as it will arrive for PC in mid-July

Four-player co-op gameplay has explorers hunting treasures amid terrifying Lovecraftian threats.

Each expedition challenges players with a race against time as horrors grow stronger the longer you linger.

Sanity is a key mechanic—hallucinations and paranoia escalate as you face unspeakable cosmic forces.

Nacon and developer ACE Team have confirmed the official release date for The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, as the game will arrive in mid-July. Despite Nacon having filed for insolvency in Europe, it looks like Nacon wants to crank out as many games as possible before they quite possibly won't be able to. After having been announced only a year ago, the team have provided a launch date for their four-player co-op treasure hunting title where you're also surrounded in Lovecraftian horrors, as the title will arrive on July 15, 2026. Enjoy the latest trailer here as well.

The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu

You and your companions are on the deck of your galleon. El Capitán has given you a contract to fulfill: gather as much wealth as possible, find a missing person, locate an ancient fort, and, if possible, return safe and sound from this perilous expedition. As soon as you set foot on the shore, at the edge of the jungle, a vague sense of dread takes hold. In this jungle, treasures and mysteries await you, but so do unspeakable entities ready to make you regret ever setting foot in their territory.

At the beginning of each expedition in The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, players form a group of up to 4 explorers and choose a contract to complete. Their mission is to collect treasures and identify new areas of the island to explore. They must act quickly because the longer the expedition lasts, the more numerous and dangerous the creatures become. The inventory is limited, and the basic weapons encourage avoiding conflict and defending oneself rather than playing aggressively.

The other danger that awaits the adventurers is the loss of their sanity. Faced with the cosmic horrors they confront, the players gradually fall victim to hallucinations: an ally appears as a monstrosity (or vice versa), an apparently harmless plain is actually a deadly pit, bushes seem to come to life, a rain of blood falls without warning… If the explorers return alive from their journey, El Capitán will be pleased… But he already has other contracts to offer them.

