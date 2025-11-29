Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: ACE Team, The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu

The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the first gameplay trailer for the upcoming title The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, currently being planned for a 2026 release

Article Summary The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu debuts a new gameplay trailer, showcasing Lovecraftian FPS co-op action.

Prepare for perilous jungle expeditions, battling supernatural threats and unraveling twisted realities.

Survival requires teamwork, strategic choices, and proximity voice chat to overcome paranoia and hallucinations.

Release is set for 2026, with players exploring cursed lands for riches while facing unsettling unknowns.

Nacon and developer Ace Team released a new trailer this past week for The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, providing players with a closer look at the gameplay. We haven't heard or seen much of the game since its original announcement, so this trailer is a welcomed look into what is clearly a Lovecraftian-influenced FPS co-op title. Enjoy the trailer above as we wait to learn when the game will be out next year.

The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu

Join a team of explorers in search of treasure. Aboard your galleon, prepare for each mission by selecting weapons and equipment before setting off for adventure in the cursed jungle. The further you make progress, the greater the danger you'll face before you make it to the gates of a legendary underground world where unimaginable riches await. The Mound is inspired by the stories of H.P. Lovecraft with their oppressive and unpredictable atmospheres. Here, the supernatural forces don't just hunt you down: they distort your perception of every situation to throw you off balance. Faced with diabolical creatures and unexplained phenomena, the border that separates reality from illusion blurs, sowing doubt and paranoia among your group.

In The Mound, survival depends on communication and helping each other. But as madness sets in, hallucinations intensify. Can you still trust your perception and do you really have time to assess the situation? One poor decision, one misplaced shot, and the mission could turn into a disaster. Each expedition takes you deeper into a dense jungle where more dangers lurk and madness threatens to overwhelm you. Stay clear-headed, complete your objectives and return to your galleon before it's too late.

Are you the only one who heard that scream in the forest? Is that your ally coming to your rescue, or a monster rushing towards you? Can you still trust your perception, and do you really have time to assess the situation? One wrong decision, one misplaced shot, and the mission could turn into a disaster. To survive, mutual aid and communication via proximity voice chat will be essential to untangle illusion from reality, dispel the group's doubts and paranoia, and hope to return safe and sound (of mind) to the galleon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!