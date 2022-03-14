Critical Role Announces Two New Shows In Latest Video

Critical Role held a brand new "State Of The Role" video this morning in which they revealed two new shows coming to their channel. The first of these shows is called Exandria Unlimited: Kymal, which will reunite most of the party from the spinoff series along with a new face, as the party makes their way into an often talked-about but rarely visited region of Kymal. Meanwhile, they have a new supplement show on the way called 4-Sided Dive, in which four randomly chosen participants will drop in for a roundtable discussion decided by the roll of the dice.

Those of you hoping for an update about what show will replace the now-defunct Talks Machina will have to wait another day as there was no mention of bringing back the show or when its replacement would air. But we have info on both shows for you below, and the video talking about their plans for Spring 2022.

Critical Role – Exandria Unlimited: Kymal Fleeing from Marquet to Tal'Dorei with his brother, Dorian Storm (Robbie Daymond) returns to his friends, The Crown Keepers, and attempts to lay low in the seedy casino town of Kymal, which naturally leads to the crew attempting a casino heist… Alongside Robbie Daymond, fellow Exandria Unlimited veterans reprise their Crown Keeper characters, including Matthew Mercer as Dariax, Aimee Carrero as Opal, and Anjali Bhimani as Fy'ra Rai. Critical Role is also thrilled to welcome Erica Lindbeck to the party as a brand new character! And of course, Aabria Iyengar will return as Game Master to guide this chaotic Adventure. Exandria Unlimited: Kymal airs Thursday, March 31st and Friday, April 1st at 7pm Pacific on Twitch and YouTube. The VOD of Part 1 will be available on YouTube on Monday, April 4th and Part 2 on Tuesday, April 5th. The podcast of each part will be available on a one-week delay. 4-Sided Dive Lore, insight, curiosity, and chaos… Dive into Critical Role's monthly talk show! 4-Sided Dive features a roundtable discussion between four guests with a signature Critical Role twist. At the top of each episode, guests let the roll of the dice decide who will take on the role of Tavern Keeper (a sort of quasi-host?) and thus steer the show with absolutely no preparation. In addition to discussing the campaign and characters, party games and chaos will be sprinkled in. Fan questions will also be pulled from the Tower of Inquiry, a "Chenga" tower that yields serious consequences when it all comes crashing down. 4-Sided Dive airs the first Tuesday of every month, premiering April 5th at 7pm Pacific on Twitch and YouTube. VODs of 4-Sided Dive will be available on YouTube the Wednesday following the broadcast and a podcast version of the show will be available on a one-week delay.