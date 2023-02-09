The NBA Has Partnered With Gym Class To Add Team Gear In The Game You can now customize your copy of Gym Class however you wish with official NBA gear and logos as part of a new licensing agreement.

Developer and publisher IRL Studios Inc. announced today that their VR game Gym Class has partnered with the NBA to bring all the team's gear to their title. In a brand new licensing relationship, all 30 teams will be made available in the game as part of the NBA Bundle, which you can purchase for $20. This comes with a virtual replica of an NBA team's court, two different sets of branded apparel, and a team-branded basketball. You can also get team-branded basketballs and accessories as separate purchases. This is basically a fun way for the two sides to collaborate and help make the game customized for all basketball fans. We have more info nd a couple of quotes about the partnership below.

"Ranked as the #1 most popular basketball game in virtual reality, with the largest VR sports active player communities, and the #4 most rated experience in the Quest ecosystem, Gym Class' mission is to inspire millions of gamers to be athletes and to connect through social sports. Representing the future of gaming and basketball experiences, Gym Class provides a safe environment for fans to game off the couch and feel like they're playing basketball from around the world while also getting a workout during gameplay."

"NBA fans will be able to feel what it's like to step onto their favorite team's court with their friends," says Paul Katsen, co-founder and Chief Product Officer for Gym Class. "We're excited about this relationship with the NBA and our shared vision of connecting fans through the game of basketball."

"Our collaboration with Gym Class will provide our fans with a new way to express their NBA fandom and connect with each other," said Adrienne O'Keeffe, Head of Digital Consumer Products at the NBA. "We look forward to NBA fans fully immersing themselves through this innovative gaming experience."