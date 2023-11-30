Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Niantic, pokemon, Timeless Travels, vanillite

The Next Pokémon GO Season Is Called Timeless Travels

A new season called Timeless Travels will bring new content to Pokémon GO including Hisuian Samurott Raid Day, Wyrdeer, & more.

December features Tier Five raids with Reshiram, Zekrom, Kyurem, and Regigigas, all Shiny eligible.

Mega Raids introduce Mega Scizor, Mega Altaria, Mega Abomasnow, and Mega Glalie, each with Shiny versions.

Special events include Along the Routes, Catch Mystery: Ice, and a two-part Winter Holiday celebration.

With the "Adventures Abound" season wrapping up in Pokémon GO, Niantic has announced the next season: Timeless Travels. Along with it, they have broken down what is coming to the game in December 2023.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this December 2023:

December 1st – December 9th: Reshiram (can be Shiny)

Reshiram (can be Shiny) December 9th – December 16th: Zekrom (can be Shiny)

Zekrom (can be Shiny) December 16th – December 23rd: Kyurem (can be Shiny)

Kyurem (can be Shiny) December 23rd – January 1st: Regigigas (can be Shiny)

Regigigas (can be Shiny) Shadow Raids: Shadow Zapdos (can be Shiny) is a confirmed feature

The Raid Hours for the month of December 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, December 6th, 2023 : Reshiram (can be Shiny)

Reshiram (can be Shiny) Wednesday, December 13th, 2023 : Zekrom (can be Shiny)

Zekrom (can be Shiny) Wednesday, December 20th, 2023 : Kyurem (can be Shiny)

Kyurem (can be Shiny) Wednesday, December 27th, 2023: Regigigas (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this December 2023:

December 1st – December 9th: Mega Scizor (can be Shiny)

Mega Scizor (can be Shiny) December 9th – December 16th: Mega Altaria (can be Shiny)

Mega Altaria (can be Shiny) December 16th – December 23rd: Mega Abomasnow (can be Shiny)

Mega Abomasnow (can be Shiny) December 23rd – January 1st: Mega Glalie (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in December 2023:

December 3rd, 2023: Hisuian Samurott Raid Day

Hisuian Samurott Raid Day December 5th – December 8th, 2023: Along the Routes

Along the Routes December 9th, 2023: Catch Mystery: Ice

Catch Mystery: Ice December 11th – December 15th, 2023: Adamant Time

Adamant Time December 16th – December 17th, 2023: Community Day Recap

Community Day Recap December 18th – December 25th, 2023: Winter Holiday Part 1

Winter Holiday Part 1 December 23rd, 2023: Wyrdeer Raid Day

Wyrdeer Raid Day December 23rd – December 24th, 2023: Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland December 25th – December 31st, 2023: Winter Holiday Part 2

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in December 2023:

Tuesday, December 5th, 2023: Feebas with Double Catch Candy, can be Shiny

Feebas with Double Catch Candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, December 12th, 2023: Seel with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny

Seel with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, December 19th, 2023: Snorunt with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny

Snorunt with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny Tuesday, NoDecemberember 26th, 2023: Vanillite with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from September 1st, 2023 until December 1st, 2023:

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Goomy, can be Shiny

Lapras, can be Shiny

Galarian Mr. Mime, can be Shiny

Jangmo-o

