The Next Tetris 99 Maximus Cup Will Be Taken Over By Wario

Nintendo revealed tonight that the next Tetris 99 Maximus Cup will happen this week, featuring everyone's favorite trickster villain Wario. As you might suspect, and as it is usual when it comes to Maximus Cup events, the entire plan is centered around the latest game release from the company which is WarioWare: Get It Together! If you've never done a Maximus Cup before, the shorthand to the event is that you'll spend the weekend playing a lot of Tetris 99 trying to become one of the best in the game and unlock a ton of items that you can only get within the game that are customized to whatever the theme is. Like background and other little gems. The event will be taking place from September 17th-20th on Nintendo Switch Online in case you want to play it. You can read more details about the latest cup below.

The Tetris 99 24th Maximus Cup event runs from 12 a.m. PT on Sept. 17 to 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 20. Show those Tetriminos who's boss and prove you're worthy of the attention of the head of WarioWare, Inc.! Use your wit and smarts to triumph over your opponents, and you can snag an event theme to proudly show off to anyone. Even Wario might be impressed … but probably only a little. Now, on to some important business details. As Wario would say, "PAY ATTENTION!" To participate, Nintendo Switch Online members just need to play the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period. Players will earn event points based on their placement in each match. Once players have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring background art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by WarioWare: Get It Together!