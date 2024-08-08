Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: DALOAR, The Occultist

The Occultist Announced For Release Sometime In 2025

Daedalic Entertainment revealed their latest game on the way for next year, as The Occultist will be coming to PC and consoles

Article Summary The Occultist, a first-person horror game, is set to release in 2025 on PC and consoles, announced by Daedalic Entertainment.

Players become paranormal investigator Alan Rebels, exploring the eerie and enigmatic island of GodStone.

Alan seeks to uncover the fate of his father, delving into the island's dark history and supernatural secrets.

Utilize paranormal abilities to navigate GodStone, confronting or avoiding the sinister spirits that lurk there.

Developer DALOAR and publisher Daedalic Entertainment announced their latest game this morning, The Occultist, which will be coming out in 2025. The game is a first-person horror experience in which you take on the role of a paranormal investigator who is venturing on his most terrifying investigation to date. One that might change him and everything he knows. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we're probably going to be waiting a while for a release date to be revealed.

The Occultist

In The Occultist, paranormal investigator Alan Rebels travels to the mysterious island of GodStone to determine the cause of the sudden disappearance of his father. Even though he mentioned the island repeatedly over the decades, all that Alan really knows is that his father was born and spent his early years there. However, Alan does not travel alone. He carries with him his mystical pendulum, an object of unknown origin that accompanied him on all his past paranormal investigations. As he explores the foggy streets and maddening buildings, apparently being the only things that remain on the mysterious island of GodStone, it becomes clear: This will be a case unlike any other.

GodStone was inhabited until 1950 by an infamous, macabre cult that performed disturbing experiments and cruel rituals. No one has ever set foot on the island since – until today. Using his paranormal talents, Alan must interact with the ominous souls that seem to remain in the foreboding streets and buildings left on GodStone; or avoid them at all cost, should they be wrathful. Being a paranormal investigator, none of this is new to Alan Rebels. The mysterious GodStone however and his search for answers to his father's disappearance put Alan's skills to the test. More than any investigation before, GodStone shakes Alan's convictions of what is possible in the world of the occult. Maybe GodStone hides a curse that can be lifted… but should it be?

