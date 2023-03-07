The One Ring Reveals Tales From The Lone-Lands Expansion Free League Publishing revealed The One Ring: Tales From The Lone-Lands expansion coming to the TTRPG later this year.

Free League Publishing revealed the latest expansion coming to their Lord Of The Rings TTRPG, The One Ring Roleplaying Game, coming out later this year. The expansion is called Tales From The Lone-Lands, and has been beautifully illustrated into a hardback compendium, which will contain six brand-new adventures for you to play as lone adventures, string together, or placed within your own campaign. All are set in the lone-lands of north-western Middle-earth, with players encouraged to assume that the time frame still fits around the main campaign in the years around 2965. The team hasn't put an official release date, or even a window on this one, let alone a price tag. But we assume it will be about the same as Ruins of the Lost Realm, which is around $40. We got more info of what's inside below.

"Now they had gone on far into the Lone-lands, where there were no people left, no inns, and the roads grew steadily worse. Not far ahead were dreary hills, rising higher and higher, dark with trees. On some of them were old castles with an evil look, as if they had been built by wicked people. Delve deeper into Middle-earth. Free League Publishing today announced Tales From the Lone-Lands, the second expansion for the multiple award-winning 2nd edition of The One Ring Roleplaying Game, based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien."

A Troll-Hole, If Ever There Was One, and Kings of Little Kingdoms are relatively self-contained adventures, but still hint at a growing danger.

Messing About In Boats involves directly one member of the Company, in an unexpected way!

Not To Strike Without Need and Wonder of the Northern World follow the slow infiltration of spies of the Enemy.

The Quest of Amon Guruthos challenges the heroes to battle an ancient evil.