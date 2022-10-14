The One Ring: Ruins Of The Lost Realm To Release October 25th

Free League Publishing announced that The One Ring: Ruins Of The Lost Realm will be released on October 25th, 2022. This book further expands the RPG as you'll have the chance to explore a few known areas of Middle-Earth that have been spoken of and written about here and there, but contain whole new adventures for you to embark on as a group for your TTRPG party, or as a GM to run as a game. The book is going for about $35 as you can pre-order it right now ahead of release at the link above. Here's more from FRP about this title.

"Long to explore the lone-lands of Eriador? Ruins of the Lost Realm is first expansion for the award-winning second edition of The One Ring RPG based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien. In the westlands of Eriador, between the Misty Mountains and the Mountains of Lune, the Hobbits found both Men and Elves. Indeed, a remnant still dwelt there of the Dúnedain, the kings of Men that came over the Sea out of Westernesse; but they were dwindling fast, and the lands of their North Kingdom were falling far and wide into waste. A region often described as deserted becomes a crucible for adventure.

Fog Over Eriador offers a description of the regions that once were part of the kingdom of Arnor, with a focus on the city of Tharbad. Chapter 2: A Gathering Storm provides the Loremaster with a set of narrative elements aimed at building a possible future for the land of Eriador as a whole, including the description of many looming threats, Loremaster characters, and their agendas.

