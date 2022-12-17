The Op Announces Their Own "Road To Gen Con" Tour

The Op Games announced that they are launching a special tour for 2023 as they are going across the country for the Road To Gen Con. This tour will be a formal invitation for competitors to compete in the Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances World Championship, as they go from city to city, holding special tournaments for people to earn a spot. All of this will lead to the finals happening at Gen Con 2023 from August 1st-4th. We have more details on the event and the tour dates below, as you can register to compete via Everbrite.

"Inspired by the popular mobile game, Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances lets tabletop gamers and fans build teams from Disney and Pixar heroes and villains to compete in an expandable, learn-as-you-go battle arena game. The Op's Road to Gen Con tournament will launch in January and conclude at Gen Con 2023—the Best Four Days in Gaming! Join other board game aficionados from near and far and step into the ultimate Disney and Pixar tabletop battle arena to claim the #1 spot in all-new, in-person, action-packed strategy competitions every month until August!"

"Each regional battle will offer exclusive contest prizing, including DSA: Epic Alliances Alternative Character Art Standees, Buttons, Lanyard, Promo Cards, and Lapel Pins. One semi-finalist will be chosen based on overall win percentage as the winner of a Grand Prize package valued at nearly $2,000 that includes airfare, five nights at the JW Marriott, and a full conference 4-Day Badge for Gen Con 2023 in Indianapolis, IN. A $10,000 prize pool awaits those who place at Gen Con's final faceoff!"

January 14: Mox Boarding House – Portland, WA

Mox Boarding House – Portland, WA January 15: Mox Boarding House – Seattle, WA

Mox Boarding House – Seattle, WA January 28: Meeples Family – Anaheim, CA

Meeples Family – Anaheim, CA February 18: Coliseum of Comics – Kissimmee, FL

Coliseum of Comics – Kissimmee, FL March 4: Millennium Games- Rochester, NY

Millennium Games- Rochester, NY March 18: Miniature Market – St. Louis, MO

Miniature Market – St. Louis, MO April 15: Cape Fear Games – Wilmington, NC

Cape Fear Games – Wilmington, NC April 22: Oasis Games – Salt Lake City, UT

Oasis Games – Salt Lake City, UT May 13: Madness Games & Comic – Plano, TX

Madness Games & Comic – Plano, TX June 21-25: Origins Trade Show – Columbus, OH Convention Center

Origins Trade Show – Columbus, OH Convention Center August 1-4: Gen Con – Indianapolis, IN Convention Center