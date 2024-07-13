Posted in: Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: Blank Slate Challenge

The Op Games Releases New Tabletop Game Blank Slate Challenge

Can you match phrases with other players over a simple word? Blank Slate Challenge challenges you to do just that, as it's available now.

The Op Games has released a brand new tabletop title about anticipating predictions, which they are calling Blank Slate Challenge. The gameplay centers around trying to complete a phrase by writing two words that you feel best complete it and trying to match up with others without giving a single hint. We have more info about it from the company below as it's on sale now for $15.

Blank Slate Challenge

Blank Slate Challenge is a thrilling game of insight and synchrony. Building on the success of its predecessor, Blank Slate, this new iteration introduces a cooperative aspect that challenges partners and is designed to spark laughter and friendly competition. In a game full of anticipated predictions, players pick from Word Cue Cards (featuring 150 cues), write down the two words they believe best complete the phrase, and attempt to match their partner's response exactly—without any hints. It's a test of how well players can anticipate each other's thoughts and complete phrases in sync. Key components of Blank Slate Challenge include:

75 Cards: Featuring a variety of Word Cue Cards to inspire creative thinking.

Featuring a variety of Word Cue Cards to inspire creative thinking. 6 Slates: Each player gets their own slate to write down their predictions.

Each player gets their own slate to write down their predictions. 4 Pens: Ensure everyone has what they need to participate in the fun.

Ensure everyone has what they need to participate in the fun. Rules: Clear and concise instructions to get players started quickly.

Suitable for ages eight and up, Blank Slate Challenge accommodates two or four players and typically lasts around 30 minutes per game. It's expandable fun and simple gameplay mechanics make it perfect for family game nights, gatherings with friends, or casual play sessions.

"So many partners were playing Blank Slate trying to match one another – and that is exactly what Blank Slate Challenge is about," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op Games. "It's not just about guessing words; it's about understanding how others think and anticipating their choices."

