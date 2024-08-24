Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: Flip 7

The Op Games Reveals New Tabletop Game Flip 7

The Op Games dropped a brand new card game called Flip 7 this week, where risk and strategy go hand-in-hand if you want to win

Article Summary The Op Games introduces Flip 7, a family card game of risk and strategy, available for $14.

Players flip cards, aiming not to repeat numbers; special action cards add strategic depth.

Designed for ages 8+, Flip 7 is perfect for family game nights or social gatherings, supporting 3+ players.

Each game lasts about 20 minutes, providing fast-paced, engaging fun for kids, teens, and adults.

The Op Games revealed a brand new family card game where risk and strategy go hand-in-hand with the introduction of Flip 7. The game has a primary objective of flipping cards without flipping the same number twiice, which can be a difficult task with other players throwing in cards that change up the odds and the luck you'll have in every round of play. You can get the game right now both online, at major chains, and at game shops for $14, as we have more details below.

Flip 7

Easy to learn and full of variety, Flip 7 combines simplicity with strategic depth. The primary objective is straightforward: flip over cards one by one without flipping the same number twice. With the amount of each numbered card in the deck matching the card value—one 1 card, two two cards, and so on up to 12—the tension mounts as each round progresses, with the choice to hit or stay getting riskier with every move. Rack up points corresponding to the sum of your hand while chasing the titular move of flipping seven unique cards in a row, immediately ending that round and gaining 15 bonus points.

Building on its approachable base gameplay, Flip 7 also mixes in special action cards—Flip Three, Freeze, and Second Chance—that present players with more complex strategic decisions, as well as modifier cards that add or multiply points as long as you don't bust before the round ends. Each round, take calculated risks or play it safe based on your hand, multipliers, and the volatility of action cards, racing to 200 points to win it all in the greatest card game of all time. Designed for players ages eight and up, Flip 7 is perfect for kids, teens, and adults. Ideal for three or more players, it's a fantastic choice for social gatherings and family game nights. With each game lasting around 20 minutes, Flip 7 offers fast-paced fun that fits into any schedule.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!