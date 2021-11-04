The Op Releases New Board Game Based On Cuphead

For those of you who were hoping to get more Cuphead action, we have good news! The Op has released a board game based on the video game. For a while, there has been talk of something involving the series in a tabletop form, but every time someone seemed to be stepping up to make it, plans either changed or fell apart. So this one has been a long-time coming. The official name of this one is the Cuphead: Fast Rolling Dice Game, which has been designed to be a fast action cooperative dice game where players must roll dice to defeat some of the game's most iconic bosses.

The game comes with a ton of accessories as you're getting 4 Player Boards, 1 Center Board, 1 Boss Health Tracker, 24 Six-Sided Dice, 20 Wallop Cards, 16 Health Tokens, 12 Parry Tokens, 40 Coins, 5 Time Tokens, 8 Boss Decks (25-40 cards each), 1 Results Tracker, and 1 Pad of Save Sheets. While we don't have the game in front of us at the moment, taking a glance at the official rulebook they have online, they went out of their way to make sure this game felt like the era it came from. The design feels like an old-school Monopoly setup, including the yellow weathering of the game pieces. The game is for 1-4 players and if you're looking to get it, you can purchase it at the link above and at select retailers for $50.

