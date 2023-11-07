Posted in: Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: disney, taboo, Taboo: Disney Edition

The Op Releases Taboo: Disney Edition Ahead Of The Holidays

Disney has another classic tabletop game out on the market as The Op has released Taboo: Disney Edition for you to purchase.

Iconic Disney phrases are off-limits

Designed for Disney fans aged 10 and up

Celebrates Disney's 100th anniversary

The Op has started ramping up its tabletop releases ahead of the holiday season, with the latest being added to its roster of titles being Taboo: Disney Edition. The game plays out like the standard edition of Taboo, with the twist that many of the most iconic Disney phrases are keywords that cannot be spoken. We have more info for you here as the game is currently on sale for $35.

"In Taboo: Disney Edition, players will divide into teams to compete and figure out "Guess" words without the use of "Taboo" clues. Race against a sand timer to describe Disney-related answers, including Disney's Never Land, Moana, Haunted Mansion, and more. Guess it right and earn a point, or get the buzzer if there is a slip-up and a "Taboo" word is said! Fans will rack their brains for all the best Disney memories to become the team with the most points at the end of the round to win! Whether playing as a dedicated Disney fan or just for fun with friends, this twist on the classic game guarantees endless laughter and family fun. Designed for two or more players, ages 10 and up, players can choose from 450 Cards that feature 900 Guess Words as they challenge their creativity and communication skills. The game also includes the iconic electric buzzer and a sand timer to keep rounds on pace. The only question that remains is: in this ultimate test for Disney fans, how far back will fans' knowledge go?!"

"Disney is one of the most recognizable brands around the world, and we are thrilled to be launching Taboo: Disney Edition, especially during such a momentous occasion as The Walt Disney Company celebrates its 100th anniversary," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op Games. "It's an honor to be able to bring the first-ever licensed edition of Taboo to retail, and we cannot wait to get this game into fans' hands just in time for the holiday season!"

