The Op Reveals Dr. Seuss & Labyrinth Versions Of Clue

The Op revealed two new editions of Clue this week as they will be releasing versions for The Grinch and Labyrinth. As we slowly make our way toward the holiday season, we're seeing more titles pop up that will most likely become staples of the next few months. This brings about special editions of anything as they tend to do well with fans of that franchise. Both of these play on their respective films in different ways, one of them hunting down where your lost baby brother is, while the other is determining what the grinch got caught stealing. We have details on both games below as they are both on sale right now for $45.

Clue: Labyrinth Relive the wonder of Jim Henson's classic 80s fantasy film in this mesmerizing version of the classic mystery game! In Clue: Labyrinth, Sarah's baby brother Toby has been taken by Jareth, the Goblin King, and it's up to her and the curious creatures she meets inside the maze to rescue him! Take on the roles of Sarah, Hoggle, Sir Didymus, Ludo, The Wise Man, and the Worm to navigate locations of the Labyrinth to determine WHO Jareth is secretly controlling, WHAT cursed object he has used against Sarah, and WHERE Toby has been hidden!

Clue: How The Grinch Stole Christmas A timeless holiday theft is up to you to solve in this nostalgic version of the classic mystery game! Based on Dr. Seuss's story about the grouchy green troublemaker that hijacks Whoville's decorations, Clue: How The Grinch Stole Christmas lets players wear the shoes of Cindy-Lou, Papa Who, and other residents of Whoville to determine WHO caught "the mean one" in the act, WHAT object The Grinch stuffed up the chimney, and WHERE in the town it was taken from!