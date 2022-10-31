The Oregon Trail Will Be Released For Nintendo Switch Soon

Gameloft announced today that they will be releasing the modernized version of The Oregon Trail for the Nintendo Switch. This will be the PC version that players have had the chance to experience, as you're getting a modernized version of a classic educational title. With a few changes made for Switch players to make it easier to do things. Enjoy the info and trailer below from today's announcement, as the game will be released for Switch on November 14th.

"In The Oregon Trail, players are put at the center of all the trials and tribulations of the journey westward. They must stock their wagon, choose their traveling party, and make sure they all arrive safely to Oregon by making tough choices in dangerous and unexpected situations. Players will also learn the real history behind the trail, including the Native American experience, which is a first in the franchise. The November release of The Oregon Trail will be a faithful adaptation of the Apple Arcade version and has been created with the support of Gameloft Lviv. It includes all five previous content updates, and the latest new features include more accessibility options, events, and visual filters to see the game in a whole new way!"

"We're incredibly excited for even more players to experience The Oregon Trail," said David MacMinn, Game Manager. "We're pleased to see our game expand to multiple new platforms, and we hope PC and Nintendo players will enjoy their time on the trail as much as we did making it."

"The gameplay in our new version of The Oregon Trail has proven to be as exciting and sticky as it was in the '90s," said Caroline Fraser, Head of HarperCollins Productions. "The stunning graphics will grab players as they journey west and confront new dangers, meet a wide cast of historical figures, and overcome challenging obstacles on their way to Oregon."