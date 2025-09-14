Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: red barrels, The Outlast Trials

The Outlast Trials Drops New Update Bringing The Deep Burn

The Outlast Trials just dumped a bunch of lighter fluid and kerosene on their latest update, as playees will feel the Deep Burn

Article Summary The Outlast Trials unleashes Deep Burn update with fire-themed hazards and new challenges in Season 4.1.

Survive intense trials featuring fire mines, flamethrowers, and the pyromaniac Pitcher in fresh gameplay.

Earn and spend limited-time event tokens on exclusive Deep Burn cosmetics before the event ends.

Major improvements include lore organization, asset rebalancing, and smoother Escalation Therapy.

Indie game developer and publisher Red Barrels released a new update for The Outlast Trials this past week, as players can dive into the Deep Burn. The shorthand to this content, which is basically Season 4.1, is that a lot of the content is fire-themed. Tons of new hazards that are fire-related, two new challenges called Traffick the Product and Disrupt the Neighborhood, and two new limited-time additions centered around the theme. We have details for you below as the content is now live.

The Outlast Trials – Deep Burn

What better way to prepare for a world in flames than the Deep Burn Variator: a hellish trial filled with fiery hazards like fire mines, flame throwers, and an increased presence of the Pitcher: Murkoff's resident and unhinged pyromaniac. But fear not, as the devoted staff of the facility has conveniently left water cans scattered throughout the Trial, to keep Reagents from getting too overheated. Along with the fiery new hazards introduced in Season 4.1, two new MK-Challenges will soon be available to all Reagents, each offering its own unique form of civic engagement. In Traffick the Product, players invade the territory of sinister mafioso Franco in order to flood his streets with a new experimental opioid devised by Murkoff, creating lifelong customers and stimulating the local economy. Meanwhile, Disrupt the Neighborhood aims to break down the barriers that divide us—literally—to encourage intrusion from outsiders. After all, without any fences, we're all free to be each other's neighbors.

Reagents participating in this latest update can spend their hard-earned event tokens on cosmetics from the Deep Burn Catalog, exclusive to this limited-time event. Be sure to use the tokens while you can—once the event concludes, all unspent tokens will be lost. And for those with an interest in delving ever deeper into the lore of the world of Outlast, Evidence Documents are now organized by thematics, easing entry into the twisted mind of the Murkoff Corporation. Season 4.1 of The Outlast Trials also brings a multitude of enhancements, fixes, and QoL improvements, including a rebalancing of Prime Assets Otto & Arora Kess, as well as a smoother difficulty curve for Escalation Therapy from levels 1 to 20.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!