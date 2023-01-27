The Pathless Digital Edition To Launch Next Thursday Annapurna Interactive will be releasing the digital version of The Pathless for both the Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles next week.

Developer Giant Squid and publisher Annapurna Interactive announced the digital version of The Pathless will be coming out on February 2nd. The game is the same version you can get already on PC and PlayStation, only with all of the updates and content already added in. That way, Xbox and Nintendo Switch players are all on the same level as those who already have it. You can check out the latest trailer for it down below to see how it will look and play on both consoles.

"Become the Hunter, a master archer who travels to a mystical island to dispel a curse of darkness that grips the world. Soar through the air and forge a connection with your eagle companion. Perform fluid acrobatics and execute awesome trick shots with a unique archery system that allows effortless shooting while moving at high speeds. The Godslayer won't rest until the world is destroyed. Your bond with your eagle and the fate of the world hang in the balance."

"With no map to guide you, shape your own path through ancient lands filled with secrets. Traverse lush meadows and snowy tundras, ascend mountaintops and glide over misty forests as you soar to new heights on the wings of your eagle. Discover the dark history of the island as you solve puzzles in ancient ruins and unearth long-forgotten lore. Peer through the veil of reality as you use your spirit sight to uncover the secrets of the past and find your path through this pathless land. Giant corrupted spirits stalk their domains. Hunt them down with your trusty bow and a little help from your eagle companion– but be cautious, or the Hunter could become the hunted. Engage in epic boss battles against the cursed beasts to restore light to the land. Dust yourself off and get ready to try again if you fail–The Pathless doesn't punish you with permanent damage or death."