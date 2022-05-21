The PC Gaming Show 2022 Will Take Place On June 12th

PC Gamer finally revealed the date for the PC Gaming Show 2022, which will be taking place on June 12th livestreamed on Twitch and YouTube. Foregoing another year of having a live event, partially due to the pandemic and probably also because E3 has been canceled, they will be presenting several titles that will be coming to PC over the next calendar year. The show will air the day after the Future Games Show, taking place on June 11th, which they are also supporting. Some of the companies taking part in this event will be Tripwire Interactive, SEGA Europe, iBUYPOWER, ION LANDS, Mana Interactive, SUPER PEOPLE, Square Enix, Shiro Games, All In! Games, Kepler Interactive, Ravenage, Modus Games, Frontier, Iceberg Interactive, tinyBuild, Prime Matter, Ravenscourt, and Compass Datacenters. We have more info below on the event.

This year's PC Gaming Show will be hosted by Sean 'Day[9]' Plott and Mica Burton. PC Gamer's 2010 "Gamer of the Year," Sean 'Day[9]' Plott is a gaming and esports player, host, and personality whose videos attract more than two million views each month. Mica Burton is an actress, digital content creator, live event presenter, and professional cosplayer whose credits include hosting the Overwatch League for Blizzard Entertainment and Star Trek Day for CBS. Here's a sneak peek at some of this year's incredible lineup: An unannounced game from 11 bit studios

A brand-new project from Klei Entertainment

An exclusive interview on Arma 4 with Bohemia Interactive

The final trailer for Sam Barlow's mind-bending Immortality

New gameplay of the ambitious mod project Half-Life: Alyx – Levitation

An update on Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 from Saber Interactive's Tim Willits

First gameplay from the highly anticipated grand strategy game Victoria 3

"We want the PC Gaming Show to convey just how permanently vibrant this hobby is," says PC Gamer Global Editor-in-Chief Evan Lahti. "PC gaming contains multitudes – it's a big tent of creativity. This year's show puts high-end projects like Arma 4 side-by-side with boutique gems from Klei, tinyBuild, and Maximum Games, stunning indie sci-fi, and an ambitious modding project that builds on the acclaimed Half-Life: Alyx." "We feel more strongly than ever that the PC deserves its own place amidst the hectic schedule of summer reveals," says PC Gamer Brand Director Tim Clark. "I've been blown away by the sheer quality and variety of projects that we've been able to include, and we can't wait to pull the curtain back on our biggest show yet."