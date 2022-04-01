The Perfect Binder For The Next Pokémon TCG Set, Astral Radiance

Late last year, I reviewed a trading card binder from TopDeck that is thought by some to be the premier binder for displaying cards. The binder, the TopDeck 500 Card 9-Pocket Album, has room for more cards than most competitors and earned an 8.5/10 in my review, which you can read here. One of the major selling points of this binder is the variety in color. TopDeck doesn't do color like most other companies, either. Their white zip binder has white interior pages. Their green, green pages. Their blue, blue pages. This has been a major plus for me in displaying my own collection, as I can theme the pages to the theme of the set. Now, Pokémon TCG collectors should take note of the newly released variation of this binder. Purple has been added to blue, green, white, black, and yellow. Take a look below at this one, as I think this will be the perfect binder to display the upcoming Pokémon TCG set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

First, take a look at the binder and its interior pages above. I find it to be more of a pink than purple, which makes it quite unique.

Now, here are some products from the upcoming Hisui-focused Pokémon TCG set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance:

Imagine the way these will vibe together.

Now, see how I have used binders themed to various sets in the past. First, the blue (though I'd say it's more periwinkle) binder for Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike:

Now, a white binder for Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars:

