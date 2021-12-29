Trading Card Binder Review: TopDeck 500 Card Pocket 9 Pocket Album

One of the biggest decisions a trading card game collector can make is deciding how to display their cards. In order to help out fellow collectors, this brand new series Trading Card Binder Review will take us through binders being sold as premium display items to see which products live up to the hype and which aren't worthy to store your big hitters. Whether you collect Pokémon TCG, Dragon Ball Super Card Game, Digimon, or any other CCG/TCG, I hope this helps you on your journey. Today, let's take a look at one of the most prominent products out there on the market: TopDeck 500 Card Pocket 9 Pocket Album.

TopDeck 500 Card Pocket 9 Pocket Album: The Details

Side-load sleeves for the cards

Black exterior, black interior

Zips shut

No rings

The Good

Room for many more cards than most binders: There is a bit of an issue with TopDeck listing this as a 500 Card Pocket binder, which we will get to below. However, this is a binder that is capable of holding larger sets of cards. If, for example, you build master collections of Pokémon TCG sets where you display both the standard and reverse holos of every card, this binder is more than capable of storing such a set. With my own collections, I often put two average-sized sets in a binder like this.

The Bad

500 Cards: There is an issue with the binder that makes the "500 cards" bit not even close to true if you care about how you display cards. While you can store more cards in here than any other binder I can think of, don't go in with plans to hit that 500 on the dot. Here is why.

TopDeck 500 Card Pocket 9 Pocket Album: Final Rating

8.5/10: The ramped pages and high price impact what would have otherwise been a perfect score. If TopDeck can give the price a hit and flatten the hill in future releases, they'll have the definitive binder. Right now, this is a solid offering that falls just short of the top slot.