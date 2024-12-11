Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: All Possible Futures, The Plucky Squire

The Plucky Squire Adds Streamlined Mode Update

The Plucky Squire has a new update available for players who don't need their hand held, as the new Streamline Mode has been added

Article Summary The Plucky Squire introduces Streamlined Mode for those seeking direct action without tutorials.

Skip unnecessary dialogue and camera hints, focusing on the thrilling adventures of Jot and his friends.

Embark on a magical journey across 2D and 3D worlds, battling the villainous Humgrump.

Engage in diverse mini-challenges and puzzles in an imaginative storybook adventure.

Devolver Digital and developer All Possible Futures dropped a new update this week for The Plucky Squire, as players can now engage in Streamlined Mode. The short version is that the game comes with a lot of explanations and tutorials to get you through the game, which is to be expected as it is kind of a kid's game that's also enjoyed by adults. Well, if you don't need your hand held, you can engage in the new mode, which skips a lot of that material and lets you get right to the action. But a word of warning: you do lose less necessary dialogue, it removes or reduces camera hints, cuts out some tutorial content, and control of the game is taken away from you less often.

The Plucky Squire

The Plucky Squire follows the magical adventures of Jot and his friends – storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book. When the malevolent Humgrump realizes he's the villain of the book – destined to lose his battle against the forces of good for all eternity – he kicks the heroic Jot out of its pages and changes the story forever. Jot must face challenges unlike anything he's ever seen if he is to save his friends from Humgrump's dark forces and restore the book's happy ending. Jump between 2D and 3D worlds in this charming action adventure – solving puzzles, boxing badgers, flying with a jetpack, and enjoying many more delightful and surprising mini-challenges as you become the hero of a living storybook.

Jot and his friends live in the Land Of Mojo – a realm of creativity. Adventure through Mojo's locations, solve puzzles, meet unusual characters, and combat colorful enemies. In his quest to defeat Humgrump, Jot must venture out into the world of the desk, an unfamiliar landscape full of dangers, surprises, and oversized stationery. As you play through The Plucky Squire, you'll be constantly surprised by fun new gameplay challenges, from word puzzles to boxing, archery to hack n' slash – Jot's quest will keep him on his plucky toes.

