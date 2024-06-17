Posted in: Games, Studio Wildcard, Video Games | Tagged: ARK: Survival Ascended, mighty morphin power rangers, power rangers

The Power Rangers Have Morphed Into Ark: Survival Ascended

It's Morphin Time! Ark: Survival Ascended is getting a visit from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in an all-new epic crossover.

Article Summary Ark: Survival Ascended introduces a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers mod.

Transform into one of the original five Rangers with matching Zords.

The mod is a collaborative effort between CurseForge, Overwolf, and Hasbro.

Comments from CEOs highlight UGC's role in expanding brand reach in gaming.

CurseForge and Overwolf have partnered up with Hasbro for an epic crossover, as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers have arrived in Ark: Survival Ascended. For a limited time, you'll be able to change the look of your character onto one of the five rangers from the original North American version of the TV series, complete with their Zords, as you'll be able to choose from one of the five that go with them. There's no voice acting or anything uniquely additional added to this; it's basically a mod that allows you to dress up as a Power Ranger for fun. We have a couple of quotes from the people involved with the mod as it is available right now for you to download and scream "Its Morphin Tiime!"

Ark: Survival Ascended x Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

"We are thrilled to team up with Hasbro to bring the first-ever Power Rangersmod to Ark: Survival Ascended. This collaboration enables individual creators to directly engage with iconic franchises like never before, unlocking incredible potential for brand reach and engagement. We look forward to seeing how this mod will engage gamers, elevate the Power Rangers brand within the gaming community, and signal to other brands that UGC in games is the path forward," commented Uri Marchand, CEO of Overwolf.

"The modding community is massive and working with CurseForge to bring Power Rangers to the primeval world of Ark: Survival Ascended showcases our commitment to bring our iconic brands to life for gamers wherever they are," said Eugene Evans, SVP Digital Strategy and Licensing at Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro. "Working with creative teams from all over the world, and deepening partnerships with publishers like Look North World, remains a key strategy for us as we continue to grow our digital games portfolio through licensing and internal development."

