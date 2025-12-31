Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fallen Tree Games, Kwalee, The Precinct

The Precinct Adds Brand-New K-9 Unit In Latest Update

The Precinct has been given a new update this month that adds the new K-9 unit along with some extra content and improvements

Article Summary The Precinct rolls out a major update featuring a new K-9 unit with customizable breeds and gear.

Command your police dog to subdue suspects, chase criminals, and detect hidden narcotics on patrol.

Enjoy new quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes for smoother, more immersive gameplay in Averno.

Experience 1980s neon-noir action as rookie cop Nick Cordell Jr. in a living, crime-ridden city sandbox.

Indie game developer Fallen Tree Games and publisher Kwalee have released a new update for The Precinct that gives players access to a special unit. The game has included the K-9 unit as a faithful companion and officer to aid in your fight against crime, along with some other additions to the game and improvements to make things flow better. We have more info here along with a new trailer, as the content is now live.

K-9 Unit Update

The four-legged partner can be washed, fed, and customized there before heading out on patrol. Players can choose between different breeds and equip their dog with various harnesses and collars. The dog will obey a range of commands, including subduing dangerous attackers, pursuing fleeing suspects, and sniffing out concealed narcotics. The update also introduces several quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes. The K-9 update is the second major update since The Precinct's release after the previous update added exciting new features like access to a tow truck, and improved vehicle customization.

The Precinct

You are Officer Nick Cordell Jr. As a rookie beat cop fresh out of the Academy, you're on the front line of defence for Averno's citizens. Dive into a world of thrilling car chases, procedurally-generated crimes, and a healthy dose of 1980s noir as you protect the populace and solve the mystery of your father's murder in the line of duty. A love letter to classic cop movies, The Precinct combines police sim detail with action sandbox spectacle. Patrol the streets and respond to callouts to fight criminals, petty and powerful. Choose your own tactics in thrilling chases and shootouts. Feel the shifting power struggles of Averno's gangs in a living city full of procedurally generated crimes, from parking infractions to bank heists, street racing to drug deals.

Speed through the city in intense car and helicopter chases and pursue your mark through twisting alleyways before bringing them to justice. There's no need to be a lone wolf: You've got Averno's Finest backing you up, with an in-depth support system that allows you to call in squad cars, roadblocks, spike strips, and more. Explore the ever-shifting criminal underbelly of Averno City. Deal with yuppies, bums, street vendors, and furious taxi drivers from the Projects to the Financial District. Chase perps through neon-lit alleys, rain-soaked streets, and grand, decaying parklands, all subject to a day/night cycle and dynamic weather. This is the 1980s East Coast in all its neon-noir glory.

