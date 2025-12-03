Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Caldera Interactive, The Rabbit Haul

The Rabbit Haul Launches New Steam Open Playtest

Farm by day and proect the crops from wouldbe thieves at night as you can sign up for the Open Playtest of The Rabbit Haul today

Article Summary The Rabbit Haul launches an Open Playtest on Steam—sign up to experience the game’s unique roguelite action.

Farm by day and defend your crops from raccoon thieves at night in this strategic tower defense adventure.

Grow crops, build defensive towers, and create powerful plant synergies to survive waves of enemies.

Explore a procedurally generated world, unlock upgrades, and rebuild your rabbit hometown with every run.

Indie game developer and publisher Caldera Interactive has launched a new Open Playtest for their upcoming game, The Rabbit Haul. The game has you playing as a farming rabbit during the day as you plan out crops and grow what you need on your farm, only to turn into a defending warrior at night as you protect said crops from raccoon thieves from the Trash Panda Posse. You can request access to the playtest on Steam right now, giving you a chance to play a limited version of the tower defense roguelite.

The Rabbit Haul

The Rabbit Haul has you playing a cute rabbit trying to rebuild their hometown that's been ravaged by greedy raccoons. During the day, you are growing crops in your farm and adding them to your food haul to help rebuild your town's economy and food reserves, as well as planting and growing defensive tower plants that will help defend against the Trash Panda Posse. When you choose, you turn to the night phase to ward off increasingly difficult enemy waves attempting to bring you back to ruin. The cycle continues until you defeat all the waves in the run, and you are rewarded for your progress to rebuild the town and upgrade yourself for the next adventure.

During the day phase, you can spend as much time as you'd like growing your garden. Plant crops and towers, water your farm, upgrade your defenses, and add harvested crops to your haul. Be strategic in your placement – you will be awarded for synergies created between plants – making the best garden possible. When you choose to go to the night phase, you will defend your haul alongside your flower towers against an increasingly stronger Trash Panda Posse. Each wave gets stronger, with different enemy types attempting to spoil your riches, so you must upgrade your weapons and defenses to ensure you can survive the night and make it to the next day.

Explore a sprawling, randomly generated world full of treasures and quests, able to provide you with unique items and helpers to rebuild your town and reinforce your farm even further. You can upgrade your playstyle, unlock new merchants, and prepare yourself for your next adventure between runs. With an array of unique weapons, upgrade paths, powerful towers and crops to unlock, The Rabbit Haul offers countless playstyles for players to master. Bring your town back to life, one haul at a time. Use your hard-earned harvests to restore shops and homes in Town, unlocking new characters, quests, and upgrades along the way.

