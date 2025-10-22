Posted in: Angry Birds, Games, Mobile Games, Rovio | Tagged: angry birds 2, Angry Birds 2 Space

Angry Birds 2 Space Event Arrives Later This Week

Angry Birds 2 is hitching a ride into outer space, as the next major event for the game brings new mechanics and more this Friday

Article Summary Angry Birds 2 Space event launches October 24, featuring galactic physics and new gameplay mechanics.

Slingshot birds around planets with a revolutionary gravity system for strategic puzzle-solving fun.

Travel across diverse planets, each with unique Gravity Zones and Gravitational Wind challenges.

Compete with your team, unlock milestones, and earn exclusive in-game rewards throughout the event.

Rovio announced a new event is coming to Angry Birds 2 this week, as the birds head into a heavily requested fan option of slingshotting themselves in space. Simply called Angry Birds 2 Space, the event will run from October 24 until November 21, giving players a chance to take on Piiiiiigs Iiiinnnnn Spaaaaaaaace, if you will, with all new space-centric mechanics that you'll need to navigate in order to get the perfect score. We have more details and a trailer here before it launches this Friday.

Angry Birds 2 Space

The fate of the eggs rests on your team's ability to collect feathers and reach the final milestone. Join the ranks, help your team dominate the competition, and compete for galactic glory and amazing rewards. As the community reaches key feather milestones, exclusive rewards will unlock, culminating in an out-of-this-world launch worthy of a global celebration, as Red is literally blasted into space. Rewards include in-game currency, cosmetic items, and additional feathers, which will be unlocked and distributed to the community as progress is made.

New Gravity System – Harness a revolutionary planet-based gravity mechanic that changes the rules of physics and gameplay. Slingshot birds around planets and crash into piggy defense towers like never before, mastering orbital mechanics for strategic, galactic puzzle-solving.

Harness a revolutionary planet-based gravity mechanic that changes the rules of physics and gameplay. Slingshot birds around planets and crash into piggy defense towers like never before, mastering orbital mechanics for strategic, galactic puzzle-solving. Gravity Defying Elements – Master orbital mechanics across weekly themed events in a fresh space biome. Each level challenges players to think strategically, while offering endlessly rewarding, skill-based gameplay.

Master orbital mechanics across weekly themed events in a fresh space biome. Each level challenges players to think strategically, while offering endlessly rewarding, skill-based gameplay. Planet Hopping in an Exciting Universe – Travel across diverse planets – from Standard Planets with classic pull, to Reverse Planets that repel birds away, and massive Mega Planets that dominate the screen. Each planet features Gravity Zones and Gravitational Wind, reshaping flight trajectories and puzzle strategies in exciting, unpredictable ways. Players will need all their cosmic skills to master these mind-bending challenges and conquer every orbiting pig fortress.

