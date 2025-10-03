Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: hello kitty, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sunblink

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Launches Spooky Celebration 2025 Event

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has a couple of updates out now, as everyone has Halloween content, but Apple Arcade gets a specific bonus

Article Summary Hello Kitty Island Adventure celebrates Halloween with Spooky Celebration 2025 event and festive updates.

Enjoy new Halloween costumes, trick-or-treating activities, and witchy rewards across Friendship Island.

Fall Fashion Frenzy offers daily returning outfits in vibrant autumn colors, available until October 5.

Apple Arcade gets early access to the City Splendor update with new visitor Kabae and rainbow mermaid Usahana.

Sunblink has released a couple of updates for Hello Kitty Island Adventure, as they bring Halloween back to the game with Spooky Celebration 2025. As you can see here, they have brought back the spooky times to the island, as you'll have dozens of cosmetics and some fun activities to take part in at various places. What's more, it comes with the Fall Fashion Frenzy addition to the game, so there's even more outfits to choose from. The odd bit about this is that while everyone on all platforms gets this update, only Apple Arcade players get the new City Splendor update released this week. We have more details on all of the content for you here.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Spooky Celebration + Fall Fashion Frenzy – All Platforms

As the Spooky Celebration returns on October 2, let's look to Kuromi, our Queen of Halloween! Choose a costume, trick or treat around Friendship Island to earn witchy rewards and help Kuromi teach My Melody to be just a teeny, tiny bit scary. The Fall Fashion Frenzy has also kicked off until October 5, where players can earn daily rewards of returning outfits in beautiful fall colors.

Update 2.10: City Splendor – Apple Arcade

The latest major content update for Hello Kitty Island Adventure is now available on Apple Arcade and is coming soon to Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It's time to show off more of Friendship Island to our dear friend Usahana! Take a tour of the Spooky Swamp, set up a rock-a-doodling party and check out her dazzling new rainbow mermaid look in this new update. Additional Splendid Features Include:

Retsuko's co-worker Kabae arrives as a new visitor, who is on the lookout for gossip!

Continue the saga of Badtz-maru and the uncatchable catch!

Discover a brand new flower that only grows in the most region.

