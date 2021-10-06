The Rainbow Six Major Will Take Place In Sweden This November

Ubisoft has finally rescheduled the 2021 Rainbow Six Major as the event will be taking place in Sweden this November. The company revealed the small bit of details we have for you below, giving players a heads up on what they can expect before everything kicks off in a few weeks. As you might expect from all of the issues they've previously dealt with trying to hold this event in countries with COVID-19 protocols that didn't work out and ended up having those locations shut down, they've decided the event will be LAN only with no audience or unnecessary members being at the event to possibly muck things up. We'll see what the full schedule looks like in a couple of weeks as they finalize the teams participating, but for now, it looks like this new Sweden event is a go.

Following the same competitive format as the recent Six Mexico Major, the Six Sweden Major Group Stage will take place from November 8th to 10th, moving on to the Playoffs from November 12th to 14th. In this final showdown, teams will compete for the title, prize money and a last chance at earning points in the Global Standings to qualify for the Six Invitational 2022. With the well-being of pro players, staff, and partners as the main priority, the Six Sweden Major will be held following strict sanitary measures, as a LAN event with no on-site audience and following guidelines from health organizations and local authorities. To celebrate the Six Major and allow fans to support their favorite teams, a new operator bundle is now available for purchase in-game. 30% of the net revenue from these items will contribute to the prize pool of the competition, up to a cap of USD $500,000.