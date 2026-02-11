Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Ranchers, Trophy Games

The Ranchers Announces Free Demo Coming This Week

Check out the latest traoler for The Ranchers as the miltiplayer co-op country-life simulator game will launch a free demo tomorrow

Article Summary The Ranchers free demo launches February 12 as part of Steam Next Fest, inviting players to try it out.

Create and customize your ranch, raise animals, grow crops, and build your home in a vast open world.

Enjoy online co-op for up to four players, auction markets, and a dynamic in-game community experience.

Level up skills, accept new Trade Guild challenges, and explore on foot, horseback, or by vehicle.

Indie game publisher Trophy Games has revealed that they will be launching a free demo for their upcoming game, The Ranchers. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is a country-life simulator where you can work with up to three friends in this open-world sandbox. The team will launch the free demo tomorrow, February 12, as part of Steam Next Fest happening later this month. In the meantime, enjoy the latest trailer for the game here.

The Ranchers

After years of living in the metropolis' stressful and hectic life, you finally decide to leave everything behind to buy your first lot of land in the country and start a new life, in the quiet, close to nature. However, your skills as a farmer and manager will be put to the test to make your Ranch a prosperous business and earn the villagers' respect and esteem. And who knows, maybe find love and start a family.

Ccreate Your Ranch: Raise animals, grow crops, reclaim resources, buy new lots of land, and much more. You'll have plenty of space to create the Ranch of your dreams. Craft objects, machines, and transform your basic resources into elaborate products to attract villagers, fill daily orders, or sell them in different markets for maximum profit. Optimize your Ranch's resource consumption, sign water and electricity contracts, or build your water wells, wind turbines, and solar panels, and sell your surplus to the village.

Online Co-Op: Invite one to three players to join you in your Ranch online! Your friends can help you develop your Ranch, fulfill your goals, or explore the vast open world of The Ranchers together.

Auction Market: You can sell your resources to other players via the online auction market to maximize your profits. The auction market is accessible directly in the game and via the companion application on iOS and Android. It seems that in The Ranchers, money never sleeps!

Trade Guild: The Trade Guild offers you new and exciting challenges every real-world season to test your Rancher skills and collect rewards, exclusive new animal breeds, new seeds, and new in-game content – all to make your Ranch the greatest and most powerful empire ever built.

A Gigantic Open World: On foot, horseback, scooter, pickup, or yacht, explore a gigantic open world where mines, wild islands, shipwrecks, and dangerous monsters abound. Use your skills to recover ultra-rare minerals, gems, etc., to make and improve your tools, donate them to the village museum, or sell them at the auction market to other players.

Improve Your Skills: Enhance your character with various skills that will serve you in your adventures. Choose to develop your farming, ranching, crafting/building, combat, or hunter/fisher skills depending on your play style.

Build Your Home: By the seaside, in the middle of the prairie, or on top of a hill, choose your decor and place your furniture to create a house that reflects your image and that your friends will love.

Join The Community: Meet many colorful characters and discover their atypical personalities, everyday life, and fascinating stories. They go to work, go to the park, go to the restaurant, play sports, and interact with each other in many different ways. Take the time to get to know them, make friendships, and who knows, maybe love will be there, and you can move in together, have children and start a family?

