The Riftbreaker Receives Two New Pieces Of Content Today The Riftbreaker has two new releases today as you have a free world update for the game, as well as some paid DLC available now.

EXOR Studios have released a couple of new pieces of content for The Riftbreaker today, as the game got some new paid DLC and a free update. First off, the one they're heavily promoting is the new Into The Dark paid DLC, which will run you $10, brings about a new storyline that branches off the campaign, while also adding a bunch of content for you to utilize throughout the game. Meanwhile, for those of you who can't afford the DLC, you're not out of luck. They have also released the free World Expansion II update, which adds a new biome, a new mode, and several other additions to beef up the game and give it some improvements. We have info about both of the releases below from the devs, as well as a trailer for the DLC.

"The paid Into The Dark DLC offers a new branch of the Story Campaign taking place in the underground Crystal Caverns biome. Players can establish a unique subterranean Outpost by excavating soft limestone rock and shaping the environment to suit their needs. The DLC also includes new research items, technologies, weapons, and defensive towers. The Story portion of this Expansion is integrated with the Main Campaign from the base edition of The Riftbreaker. The new branch and the contents of the expansion will unlock as you progress through the game. If you have previously completed The Riftbreaker Story Campaign, you can continue your adventure where you left off. The additional part of the Story will unlock immediately, giving you the option to explore the new part of the world."

Experience an exciting new branch of the Story Campaign taking place in the underground Crystal Caverns biome.

Establish a unique subterranean Outpost by excavating soft limestone rock and shaping the environment to suit your needs.

Expand your Campaign Mode technology tree by researching unique technologies that can only be acquired in this biome.

Collect information on new creatures, vegetation, and other curiosities found only in this underground environment.

Repel attacks from massive tunnel-digging beasts using new weapons and technology.

Adapt your base-building methods to make the most of the terrain-shaping abilities and novel power-generation mechanics.

Discover previously unknown details from Ashley's past.

"The arrival of the DLC is accompanied by the release of the free World Expansion II update. It includes a new Survival Mode scenario, fully utilizing the new cavern-digging mechanic. Players can use Mr. Riggs' drilling arm or explosives to clear out the space they need for expansion. The update also includes new species of creatures, research items, technologies, weapons, and defensive towers. The update also contains major quality-of-life upgrades, as well as improvements in the graphics department with the introduction of volumetric lighting."

Crystal Caverns biome – an underground network of caves and caverns for you to explore.

A new Survival Mode scenario taking place in the new biome.

An entirely new cavern-digging mechanic. Use Mr. Riggs' drilling arm or explosives to clear out the space you need for expansion.

Multiple new species of creatures, unlike anything you've seen before. Fight hordes of fearsome monsters lurking around every corner.

More than 70 new research items and technologies to further enhance your base and Mr. Riggs' abilities. Use drones to collect resources and valuable loot. Expand your energy grid using the Energy Relay Stations.

New weapons and defensive towers. Build powerful weapons that will obliterate anyone threatening your base. Slice through your enemies with Bouncing Blades. Send a devastating barrage of energy projectiles with the Laser Gatling Tower.

Numerous quality-of-life improvements, including the long-awaited Building Ruins feature.

…and many more! The full update details will be revealed in the Patch Notes, arriving today!

