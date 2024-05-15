Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: cyan worlds, Riven

The Riven Remake Will Be Released For Meta Quest

Cyan Worlds confirmed they will bring the remake of the classic PC title Riven to Meta Quest consoles when they release it this year.

Article Summary Cyan Worlds is bringing Riven remake to Meta Quest VR systems.

Release date pending, but new trailer teases immersive gameplay.

Game features complex puzzles and a deep narrative of rescue.

Fully re-imaged with stunning visuals and free movement in 3D.

Indie game developer and publisher Cyan Worlds confirmed that their remake of the classic PC game Riven is coming to Meta Quest. While the game doesn't have a release date set yet, the team did release a new trailer confirming that Meta Quest 2 and 3 owners will be getting the VR version of the game. Enjoy the trailer above as we wait for a release date.

Riven

"Thank God you've returned… I need your help." With these words, Atrus asks you to undertake a perilous mission where your success is far from assured. Travel to Riven, a mysterious island-filled land on the verge of collapse, to rescue Atrus' wife, Catherine. She is being held captive by Gehn, Atrus' father and the self-declared overlord of Riven. Explore Riven, solve puzzles to reveal its mysteries, find Catherine, and make your escape.

Intricate Storytelling and Mind-Bending Puzzles: Challenge your intellect with Riven's cunning puzzles woven through its narrative, offering a unique experience that unfolds as you delve deeper into the enigmatic world. You'll uncover a story of intrigue, betrayal, and a civilization teetering on the brink of collapse as you unlock the secrets of Riven.

Challenge your intellect with Riven's cunning puzzles woven through its narrative, offering a unique experience that unfolds as you delve deeper into the enigmatic world. You'll uncover a story of intrigue, betrayal, and a civilization teetering on the brink of collapse as you unlock the secrets of Riven. Immersive Environments and Stunning Graphics: Riven takes you on a journey through a world filled with surreal islands, each meticulously crafted with unparalleled attention to detail. From dense, lush jungles to awe-inspiring caverns, every corner will immerse you in an otherworldly adventure as you explore your surroundings and figure out where Catherine is- and how to escape.

takes you on a journey through a world filled with surreal islands, each meticulously crafted with unparalleled attention to detail. From dense, lush jungles to awe-inspiring caverns, every corner will immerse you in an otherworldly adventure as you explore your surroundings and figure out where Catherine is- and how to escape. An Expanded World To Explore: Created by legendary indie developer Cyan Worlds, and based on the award-winning original release from 1997, Riven expands its epic narrative beyond both Myst AND the original edition of Riven . Encounter an immersive and visually stunning world, and discover intricate puzzles that will captivate newcomers as well as reveal new mysteries to uncover for long-time fans.

Created by legendary indie developer Cyan Worlds, and based on the award-winning original release from 1997, expands its epic narrative beyond both AND the original edition of . Encounter an immersive and visually stunning world, and discover intricate puzzles that will captivate newcomers as well as reveal new mysteries to uncover for long-time fans. Fully Re-imagined Gaming Experience: Experience Riven like never before- with free movement through a real-time 3D environment. Whether you're a seasoned adventurer returning to rediscover the magic you felt the first time you visited Riven or a newcomer eager to explore Riven's mysteries for the first time, this brand-new, re-imagined, and expanded edition of Riven offers a deeper story, new captivating visuals, and a gaming experience that stays true to the original while also expanding Riven's world.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!