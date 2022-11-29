The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Celebrates 3.5th Anniversary

Netmarble has decided to celebrate another weird anniversary in a game, this time with The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. The company is celebrating its 3.5th Anniversary, and with it comes a number of different events you'll be able to take part in over the next few weeks. Along with login bonuses and some other content and other additions that you might be happy to see. Its a weird time to pick but at least they're making it worth your time to go check the game out. We have the full list of events from the devs below.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross 3.5th Anniversary Ultimate Festival Draw: Players will have the chance to earn the new playable hero, [Fire of Life] "Ultimate" Escanor, as well as other festival heroes, including [Holy Warrior] Traitor Meliodas and [Restored Memories] Elizabeth of Eternal Rebirth. SSR heroes are guaranteed at 300 and 600 mileages while [Fire of Life] "Ultimate" Escanor is guaranteed at 900 mileages.

