Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure

The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure Launches 100 Day Event

The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure as a new event happening now as they're celebrating the game being active for 100 Days

Article Summary Celebrate 100 Days of The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure with exciting new events and updates.

Introducing Pitch-Black Meliodas with powerful skills in this milestone update. Join the battle now!

Log in and complete missions for exclusive rewards like legendary heroes through December 3.

HAPPY 100 DAYS event features a roulette game with Commemorative Coins for in-game items.

Netmarble has launched a brand new event in The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure, as the game is celebrating being active for 100 Days. yes, it's that time once again, as another mobile company has released an update and an event for a weird milestone that no one really celebrates outside of gaming. The event has two minor events happening within it, both of which are running for the next few weeks. We have the finer details of what that all entails below as we basically are waiting to get through this until the holiday update, which eventually rolls around.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure – 100 Days Celebration

Pitch-Black Meliodas has arrived at the battlefield in this new update. A DEX-attributed DPS, Pitch-Black Meliodas is the first character to have two Special Skills – dealing damage to all enemies within a designated area in front of him and restoring Energy upon a successful attack. His Ultimate Move, 'Dark Explosion,' damages enemies and inflicts various debuffs on them. Players can acquire the new character by using Rate Up Summon Tickets or Diamonds through December 3. Demon Hendrickson, an INT-attributed Debuffer, is also available for Rate Up Summon during the same period. The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure has launched its 100-Day Celebration Event featuring the following activities:

Happy 100 DAYS (November 19 – December 3): Players who log into the game and clear various in-game missions will earn multiple rewards – as more missions are cleared, the greater rewards players will receive. In addition, HAPPY 100 DAYS Grand Summon will be available during this period, offering players a chance to summon legendary heroes of [Ten Commandments] and [Seven Deadly Sins].

Players who log into the game and clear various in-game missions will earn multiple rewards – as more missions are cleared, the greater rewards players will receive. In addition, HAPPY 100 DAYS Grand Summon will be available during this period, offering players a chance to summon legendary heroes of [Ten Commandments] and [Seven Deadly Sins]. HAPPY 100 DAYS Grand Event: Activate the roulette using a HAPPY 100 DAYS Commemorative Coin to receive in-game items. Additional rewards will be given based on the accumulated amount of Coins used for this event.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!