The Sims 4 Announces Adventure Awaits Expansion Pack

The Sims 4 has a new expansion pack coming in early October, as players will be able to have some fun as Adventure Awaits

Explore Gibbi Point’s three neighborhoods: Wanderwood Wilds, Crystal Valley, and Jellyfish Junction.

Create custom Getaways, design unique venues, and set challenges or fun activities for your Sims.

Enjoy fresh features like new hobbies, imaginary friends, archery, paper crafting, and spa retreats.

Electronic Arts and Maxis have revealed another expansion pack for The Sims 4, as the team has announced the Adventure Awaits expansion pack for October. The pack arrives a little late, in our opinion, as these feel like Summer activities that you should have been doing a few months ago, but now we're headed into the Fall, and it makes us wish Summer was still going. The content will provide players with new Hobbies, Custom Venues, Getaways, and other additions that will let your Sims make memories with Imaginary Friends. No, seriously, that's a thing. Plus camp-related fun suck as Archery or Paper Crafting, and personal spa days with a fitness retreat. We have some of the details below from their latest blog, as the content will be released on October 2, 2025.

The Sims 4 – Adventure Awaits

Three thrilling new neighborhoods await you in Gibbi Point: Wanderwood Wilds is a leafy haven laced with forest trails, erupting geysers and a whisper of mystery; Crystal Valley is where sparkling rock formations ignite the imagination; and Jellyfish Junction is a waterfront wonderland with a glistening lagoon and locals who adore their jellyfish. Every adventure-brimming neighborhood in Gibbi Point is anchored by its own unforgettable Getaway. Sims can fish in mountain streams and swap campfire stories at Camp Gibbi Gibbi in Wanderwood Wilds, recharge body and mind at Revive & Thrive in Jellyfish Junction, or spark romance at the cozy retreat of Love Highland in Crystal Valley. It'll be hard to choose your Getaway, and even harder to leave.

If the three established Getaways don't fill your adventure cup, you can design your own and play by your own rules! With the new features, Custom Venues, and Getaway System, you can craft unique escapes for your Sims and their friends. Getaways can last a day or more and be anything from restful to challenging. Schedule activities that'll help your Sims recharge, and maybe meet new friends. You can even apply rules to your Getaway. For example, for those who love reality dating shows, Elimination Rules will have Sims competing to outlast each other. Build and decorate your unique Custom Venues however you want, decide what kinds of activities are available there, and share it to the Gallery for others to enjoy. Imagine a beachfront lot that serves smoothies by day—yes, this pack has Blenders!—and transforms into a bustling dance club by night. Need some more inspiration for your perfect getaway? Check out the builds made by Simmers below in You Make The Sims!

