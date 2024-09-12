Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, The Sims 4, Video Games | Tagged: Maxis, The Siims

The Sims 4 Reveals Artist Studio Kit & Storybook Nursery Kit

Two new kits have been revealed for The Sims 4 this week, as they will soon release the Artist Studio Kit and the Storybook Nursery Kit

Electronic Arts and Maxis revealed two new kids being shipped for The Sims 4 shortly, as you'll soon be able to get the Artist Studio Kit and the Storybook Nursery Kit. The two of them kind of speak for themselves, as the first one is for the artist in all of us with options for a studio and different kinds of genres of art to create, while the other is for families who are looking to give their kids the kind of life they wish they had in the most lavish way possible. Both will be released on September 19, but no price points were released. We have more info from the devs below.

The Sims 4 – Artist Studio Kit

Every design choice is yours to make as you embark on a journey of creativity. Set up your new easel in the center of your studio, surrounded by tools of the trade–a variety of brushes, colorful paint cans, and new inspiring still-life objects that Sims can paint from reference or draw creativity from. There is no limit to what your Sim can imagine, especially in a studio full of shelves stockpiled with supplies to fulfill their every artistic whim. Continue to make your mark on your studio and let creativity flow by setting up drawers and shelves that are overflowing with tubes of paint, sketchbooks, and palettes. Sims will also be able to dive into other artistic endeavors through the new tablet and woodworking table, truly immersing themselves in all avenues of art.

Storybook Nursery Kit

Bring your newborns, infants, and toddlers into a space that balances sophistication and whimsy with delicately crafted toys, appealing wallpaper, a dreamy mobile, and more–available in colors that range from rich and moody darks to delicate pastels of a bygone era. These little ones will sleep soundly as they are surrounded by the refined elegance of ornate cribs, bassinets and beds, a sweeping canopy and a tasteful chandelier. Only the best for our little nooboos and the most pleasant dreams! These objects were passed down through generations and will be passed down to future generations, ensuring a legacy of elegance within each family. With hints of The Sims legacy and lore, your new addition will have plenty to discover in these storybook-inspired rooms.

