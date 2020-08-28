The Sims 4 Reveals Star Wars: Journey To Batuu Game Pack

Electronic Arts revealed a new pack is coming to The Sims 4 as they will be releasing the Star Wars: Journey To Batuu Game Pack. Inspired by Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland and Disney World, you will leave your home and travel to the Outer Rim location of Batuu. There you will experience the sights and sounds of the Star Wars universe, including the Millennium Falcon and DJ R-3X's interstellar hits at Oga's Cantina. You'll also go off on missions with characters such as Rey and Kylo Ren, as well as be able to get your own lightsaber and droid. You'll also have a choice on which faction to work with, as the actions your Sims take will lead to control of the Black Spire Outpost. You can choose to support Rey and Vi Moradi as part of the Resistance, or pledge loyalty to the First Order under Kylo Ren, or shift your focus to gaining credits with Hondo Ohnaka and the scoundrels. The pack will be released on September 8th on PC, PS4, and Xbox One for $20. You can read a couple of quotes from the devs below and check out the trailer.

"With The Sims, we've always strived to create content that takes players' imaginations beyond their limits to tell fun and unique stories in the game, and with The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu, they'll be able to take their Sims on an adventure to the edge of the galaxy," said Lyndsay Pearson, Executive Producer and GM for The Sims. "We're such big Star Wars fans, and set out to create an authentic and immersive Star Wars experience for players that also embodies the self-expression and deep storytelling possibilities with The Sims." "We loved the idea of giving players the opportunity to tell their own Star Wars story, and The Sims' open-ended form of storytelling and self-expression is the perfect platform to do so," said Douglas Reilly, VP, Lucasfilm Games. "Our fans are always looking for new ways to immerse themselves into the Star Wars galaxy, and we hope The Sims will provide that in an unexpectedly new and exciting way, where they'll influence the world of Batuu and find their destiny in the galaxy as they see fit."