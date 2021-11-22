The Sims Partners With Stefan Cooke For New Fashion

Electronic Arts have partnered with fashion designer Stefan Cooke to bring about a new line of fashion within The Sims 4. Every now and then, EA and Maxis will partner with different fashion designers to bring about some new looks to the game, and this one is no different as they have created what is essentially a breezy Fall line of clothing that is primarily a robust Menswear Kit. Some of the designs look pretty cool, others look a bit preppy for our taste. But hey, that's us and what we'd choose to wear. Some of the stuff we don't care for you might enjoy. It's all about what makes you happy. We have a little more info on the designs below, but you can read the full rundown of everything they're adding to the game here.

To further empower players to find new and expressive paths to self-discovery, and to deliver on the promise of providing more contemporary menswear options, The Sims partnered with the British Fashion Council and London-based designer Stefan Cooke and partner Jake Burt to create a collection of in-game looks that, just like their award-winning label – named after Cooke – stretch beyond traditional style boundaries and redefine menswear. Fashion-forward Simmers can redefine the classics with The Sims 4 Modern Menswear Kit, which includes 23 new pieces of Simified recreations of real-world Stefan Cooke collections, featuring trendy wardrobe staples that will elevate their Sims' closets with reimagined shapes, textiles and patterns that take everyday outfits from ordinary to extraordinary. There's jackets, trousers, suits, and shoes, as well as some of the designers' favorite pieces, including the Stefan Cooke Wool Varsity Coat with Skirt, a design that perfectly encapsulates the evolution of modern menswear.