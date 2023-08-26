Posted in: Games, Gamescom, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Gamescom 2023, The Smurfs, The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner Of The Green Stone

The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner Of The Green Stone Gets A Release Date

Check out the latest Gamescom 2023 trailer for The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner Of The Green Stone as the game is coming out this November.

During Gamescom 2023, Microids revealed the official release date for The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner Of The Green Stone, along with a new trailer. The trailer really isn't that long or shows off anything special; you get a bunch of quick jumps to footage of the game, cutscenes, and gameplay. Which, ironically enough, is probably the best look at it we've seen to date. The biggest piece of news is that the game has a release date, as it will be launching on November 2nd, 2023, for PC and all three major consoles. With a retail version set to launch on November 14th. Enjoy the trailer below!

"Handy Smurf has created a revolutionary invention: SmurfoMix! However, it's missing a key ingredient, the Green Stone, which lays in the greedy clutches of Gargamel. He sets off on a mission to retrieve the famous Green Stone, a key ingredient that would greatly help him improve his invention, from Gargamel's laboratory. But a fatal misstep causes it to explode, its fragments scattering throughout the Cursed Land. In addition to unleashing into the wild its incredible powers to copy and decompose matter, the Green Stone has set free the evil Stolas, a new order bent on creating a reign of terror. A crack team of 4 Smurfs must then adventure to save the Cursed Land from the mighty Stolas! Well equipped, the Smurfs can count on the SmurfoMix and an unexpected ally… Gargamel himself!"

Meet the team of four iconic Smurfs : Handy, Brainy, Dimwitty, and Storm.

team of four iconic : Handy, Brainy, Dimwitty, and Storm. An accessible and intuitive gameplay that will delight both Smurf fans and action/platforming fans.

fans and action/platforming fans. Enjoy dynamic gameplay with exploration, platforming, and even more intense combat thanks to the SmurfoMix!

SmurfoMix! For the first time in a video game, collaborate with Gargamel! Use his teleporters to travel through the Cursed Land and discover three brand new unexplored regions.

first time in a video game, collaborate with Gargamel! Use his teleporters to travel through Cursed Land and discover three brand new unexplored regions. Collect various resources to improve the Smurfomix throughout your adventure!

Smurfomix throughout your adventure! Embark on the adventure with a friend or family partner in co-op mode.

adventure with a friend or family partner in co-op mode. A new story that respects the franchise, set in a beautiful, well-crafted, colorful universe!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!