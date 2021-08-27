The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf Receives A New Trailer

Microids has released a new trailer today for The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf as we get a better look at the game and a brand new tool. The brand new tool being added to this game is called the Smurfizer, which for the land of the Smurfs is a revolutionary invention that will allow you to do all sorts of abilities.

The Smurfizer will allow you to rush, glide, smash, vacuum and shoot out projectiles, but most importantly, vaporize a powerful antidote developed by Papa Smurf to heal the plants infected by the Vileaf and fight various enemies. Once you've tried the Smurfizer, you'll asked yourself how you could ever live without it!

You can check out the weapon in action in the trailer down at the bottom as we wait for the game to come out on PC and consoles on October 26th.

Embark on a brand new journey with a unique and easy to pick up gameplay. The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf will appeal to all gamer profiles, fans of the cute characters, or 3D platformer aficionados, would they be beginners or experienced players. A one-of-a-kind roster! Take control of 4 emblematic Smurfs: Smurfette, Hefty, Brainy and Chef. The Smurfizer, a very smurful tool! Your do-it-all Smurfizer will not only allow you to heal the corrupted plants but also facilitate your progression through the game thanks to its multiple functions! Jump higher, glide, dive and overcome all the obstacles you'll encounter! A platform Adventure game with a capital A! Explore each corner of the 5 worlds and find your way through the levels to collect all the ingredients to prepare the antidote the forest desperately needs! Bring the Smurfs' village back to life! Find useful items along the way to upgrade your Smurfizer and work towards bringing the Smurf village back to its former glory!

The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf l Gameplay Trailer NA l Microids & OSome Studio