Posted in: Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: sega, sonic the hedgehog, Uncanny Brands

The Sonic The Hedgehog Mini Waffle Maker Is Now Available For Retail

SEGA and Uncanny Brands have made the formerly exclusive Sonic The Hedgehog Mini Waffle Maker available to purchase for retail.

SEGA and Uncanny Brands have officially released a retail version of the Sonic The Hedgehog Mini Waffle Maker, which you can pick up today. Originally, this product was made a couple of months ago for Dave & Busters as an exclusive item you could only get from their prize wall. Now they have created this retail version, which is being sold for $28, giving you the chance to own a slightly smaller version of the one you could snag at the restaurant. The waffle maker is available right now through Amazon, Target, Walmart, and other major stores, as well as via Uncanny Brands' website. We have more info on the item below along with a couple of quotes from both companies.

"The Sonic the Hedgehog Waffle Maker is a Sonic fan and breakfast enthusiast's dream. The supersonic gadget features a bright Sonic the Hedgehog graphic on the front and a highly detailed plate inside to imprint the Blue Blur on waffle varieties of all flavors. The nonstick coating on the plates makes it a breeze to clean, so Sonic chefs can quickly speed out the door and around the Chemical Plant Zone to battle injustice. When it's not in use, it is lightweight and easy to store, making it the ideal kitchen item for any Sonic the Hedgehog super fan. The diminutive non-stick waffle maker is lightweight and easy to store when not in use, making it an ideal kitchen or dorm room item. Its cute and colorful design is also a great way to bring the liveliness of the Blue Blur to breakfast."

"When we first partnered with Uncanny Brands to bring the Sonic the Hedgehog waffle maker to Dave & Busters, we saw such a positive reception from fans, that we were eager to roll it out a mini option for purchase at major retailers," said Maida Chan, Licensing Specialist, "We can't wait to see the Sonic breakfast creations that come about from these waffle makers."

"At Uncanny Brands, we're always looking to create fun new ways to celebrate pop culture. Sonic is one of the most recognizable characters of all time, and we hope the Sonic the Hedgehog Mini Waffle Makers make breakfast time a little sweeter for Sonic fans of all ages!" said Matthew Hoffman, President at Uncanny Brands.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!