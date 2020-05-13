The Striker Class Has Been Added To Black Desert Mobile

Pearl Abyss revealed earlier today that they have finally added the Striker class into Black Desert Mobile with a new update. If you're not entirely familiar with this class, it's essentially like fighting with an unarmed monk who went to Fight Club and didn't talk about it, as they let the fists do the talking. They have gauntlets and a vambrace, but the rest is up to the fighter themselves as they deliver a series of blows for up-close combat while the others are more content to have short-to-medium range. You can read more about the class below along with all the other updates added to the game this week.

New Striker Class – One of the most popular Black Desert classes, Striker combines martial arts and street combat to fight against monsters of all sizes. Their fighting style combines dynamic kicks with forceful hand to hand combat for graceful yet deadly combos.

Level Up Event – To celebrate Striker's arrival, there will be a level-up event starting today where players can earn rewards such as a Tier 2 Pet Chest, Boss Stamp, Ancient Tablet Chest, Shiny Accessory Chest, and Elgriffin's Defense Gear Chest.

Field of Valor is Back – In addition, the popular Field of Valor mode is back! Field of Valor is a battlefield that can be enjoyed in a co-op party of five Adventurers. Friends or guild members can take part in a 30 minute battle against a variety of monsters. Party members share the rewards afterward, which includes large amounts of silver, black stones, and ancient gold coins.

Hot Time – Last but not least, players can look forward to an unprecedented 'hot time' that yields players with 300% extra EXP. This is handy for adventurers who are looking to level up their character classes quickly. 'Hot time' is itemized now, meaning that players can activate the hot time buff whenever they want to gain the additional EXP.