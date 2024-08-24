Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: d&d, The Strong National Museum of Play

The Strong Museum Announces New Dungeons & Dragons Exhibit

The Strong National Museum of Play has revealed the Dungeons & Dragons: 50 Years of Storytelling exhibit will launch this September

Article Summary The Strong Museum's new exhibit celebrates 50 years of Dungeons & Dragons starting September 21 in Rochester, NY.

Explore 20 sections with rare artifacts, prototypes, artwork, and interactive elements from the iconic game.

Participate in creating characters, taking quizzes, and a 5-minute Dungeon Master campaign challenge.

Discover the profound influence of Dungeons & Dragons on digital gaming and broader popular culture.

The Strong National Museum of Play has announced an all-new exhibit opening up in late September, as Dungeons & Dragons: 50 Years of Storytelling arrives in a month. Starting on September 21 in Rochester, New York, the museum will have an extra-large exhibition on display that will document almost every single step, phase, branch, and story of the game's 50 years. Charting all the way back to its beginnings, through the TSR era, the new direction with Wizards of the Coast, and a ton of tidbits discussing aspects of the game. We have more details about what you'll see, as well as a mockup of what it will look like in a few rooms, as the exhibit will run through January 2025.

Dungeons & Dragons: 50 Years of Storytelling

Guests will journey through 20 sections, each corresponding to a number on the game's iconic 20-sided die. Featuring rare artifacts, prototypes, original artwork, interactive elements, and behind-the-scenes insights, the exhibit will capture the attention of new audiences and seasoned players alike. The exhibit features interactive experiences offering guests the chance to create their own characters, monsters, and dungeons, take a quiz to discover their character class, and even test their skills as a Dungeon Master in a 5-minute campaign challenge. Additionally, visitors will encounter rare and historically significant artifacts, including the first-edition Dungeons & Dragons set, the inaugural issue of Dragon magazine sent to co-creator Gary Gygax, and original artwork that has defined the game's visual identity over the decades.

As visitors journey through the exhibit, they'll uncover the imaginative power that has fueled Dungeons & Dragons, exploring how the game's storytelling has sparked creativity in players of all ages. Through the exhibit's images and artifacts—that include displays on controversies the game has faced over the years, gear and costumes, and miniature play and how it shaped D&D—visitors can learn more about and understand the profound influence D&D has had on digital fantasy role-playing games and broader popular culture. The exhibit is ultimately a celebration of the community and camaraderie created by Dungeons & Dragons over the past 50 years by bringing people together to share in its magic.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!