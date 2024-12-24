Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: abana Game Studio, QUByte Interactive, The Tale of Mara & Moa

The Tale of Mara & Moa Gets a Brand-New Publisher

The Tale of Mara & Moa has a new publisher, as the adventure title will eventually be released by QUByte Interactive for PC

Article Summary QUByte Interactive partners with Cabana Game Studio for The Tale of Mara & Moa game release.

Experience a throwback to '90s adventures with Sun and Moon powers in a diverse island setting.

Switch between Mara and Moa for dynamic combat and learn skills from Brazilian mythology.

Explore secrets, solve puzzles, cook unique recipes, and uncover the island's mysterious past.

Indie game publisher QUByte Interactive confirmed they are working with developer Cabana Game Studio to release their game, The Tale of Mara & Moa. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a throwback to classic '90s adventuring titles with a bit of a twist, as you'll alternate between the two main characters of the story and channel the powers of the Sun and the Moon. The game doesn't have a release window or even confirmation it will be out next year, but you can check out more about it below and see the latest trailer above.

The Tale of Mara & Moa

Travel through tropical rainforests, sunny beaches, and dark swamps and venture into ruins of a forgotten people. Solve puzzles and enigmas scattered around the island and uncover the fading past of the island. The Tale of Mara & Moa is inspired by the 90's classics. A world filled with secrets to explore and dive into. Defeat hidden bosses to learn new Combat Skills, find unique Talismans that will change how you play, gather resources to upgrade your items and uncover cooking ingredients, and come up with unique and crazy recipes.

Dynamic & Fast-Paced Combat: Switch between Mara and Moa to deal with various enemies. Learn varied Combat Skills and the Blessings of the Spirits to imbue your attacks with the powers of the Sun and Moon.

Switch between Mara and Moa to deal with various enemies. Learn varied Combat Skills and the Blessings of the Spirits to imbue your attacks with the powers of the Sun and Moon. Inspired by Legends of the Native Peoples: The story of The Tale of Mara & Moa shines a light on several characters from distinct mythologies of Brazil's native peoples, while bringing several references from other pre-colombian cultures.

The story of The Tale of Mara & Moa shines a light on several characters from distinct mythologies of Brazil's native peoples, while bringing several references from other pre-colombian cultures. Cooking, Fishing, & Secrets: Gather cooking ingredients from several regions of the island, combine them, and learn of special recipes with secret bonus effects. Or combine them into weird blobs, they might not taste well, but they might still be nutritious afterall!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!