The Tales Of Xadia Tabletop RPG Is Getting A Public Playtest

Fandom and Wonderstorm announced that Tales Of Xadia: The Dragon Prince Roleplaying Game will be getting a public playtest. Based on the popular Netflix animated series, the game is set within Xadia, the rich and diverse fantasy world the series is based in. The playtest will be the first opportunity for many to the game, which is still in development, and they have the opportunity to provide feedback that can impact the final game. If you wish to be involved in the playtest, all you have to do is sign up at the link above by subscribing to their newsletter. The game will be released sometime later in 2021 after testing and final edits are complete. You can read more about it from the snippet of the announcement we have for you below.

"Our goal with Tales of Xadia is to authentically capture the unique feel, expansive world, and epic stakes of The Dragon Prince," said Adam Bradford, Executive Producer and Vice President of Tabletop at Fandom. "As we enter the public playtesting phase, we're excited for fans to see the game in action, experience a thrilling original story, and share their feedback that will help us finalize the game for the full release later this year." "We are excited for The Dragon Prince community to explore the world of Xadia in a totally new way as they test out Tales of Xadia with their friends and family," said Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond, co-creators of The Dragon Prince. "This game has the same rich world-building and epic stories that fans of the show have come to know, but it's all driven by you this time! We can't wait to hear about your own adventures and escapades through Xadia." Based on the award-winning Cortex rules system, players' stories come to life around the game table where they can forge alliances, uncover secrets, engage in mighty battles, and protect those they love from peril and prophecy. Players accomplish feats of might, mind, or magic that impact the story by rolling different types of dice depending on level of expertise with specific traits. Players can play as elves connected to the primal sources of magic or as a member of the Human Kingdoms, customize their traits and special abilities, define values that motivate their characters, and track everything with digital support during play.