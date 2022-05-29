The Tarnishing Of Juxtia Will be Released This Summer

Developer Actual Nerds and publisher Mastiff revealed they will be publishing The Tarnishing Of Juxtia sometime this Summer. This dark fantasy action RPG has been in the works for a minute, but we haven't heard much about it in a while as the team basically dove right into development with little news. Now we have an idea of when it will be coming out on PC via Steam, however, no formal date has been set yet. But for the time being we can check out the latest trailer for it, which we have for you down below.

The Tarnishing Of Juxtia combines atmospheric pixel art and a hauntingly beautiful score with incredibly challenging 2D skirmishes. Taking on the role of the final creation of the Goddess Juxtia, players are tasked with defeating the Shadow God Drelium of Crescentpeak – a mysterious, alien realm filled with strange machinery and occult magic. Along with a staggering variety of weapons, armor sets and abilities, The Tarnishing of Juxtia features an "Energy Rush" system as well – allowing the fiercest warriors to get a super-charged boost of stamina and mana after landing consecutive attacks! An Extraordinary Adventure Awaits: Explore 15 unique environments, engage in 14 formidable boss battles, and uncover plenty of secrets and sidequests in this sprawling 20+ hour action RPG.

