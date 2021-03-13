The Tenants Receives A Free Demo Before The Game Comes Out

Frozen District and developer Ancient Forge Studio have released a free demo of The Tenants for you to try out. If you haven't seen anything for this game yet, you're basically a landlord who has some of the most annoying and problematic tenants you could ever run into. It's your job to manage the properties, deal with repairs and issues, even if it involves the cops, and slowly build your empire of properties around the city. You'll also be stuck in the position of trying to decide who the best tenants are to rent/mortgage the property to. Will it be the college kid? Maybe the dead-head? How about the newlywed couple? Or the old granny with several cats? Your choices make up what you'll have to contend with down the road. You can check out the trailer for the game below along with a little more info, and you can click the link above to be taken to the free demo page and try the game out for yourself before its released sometime this Spring.

Decide which tenants you want to make business with. React to various situations… you never know what's gonna happen: annoyed neighbours, problematic tenants, police involved? Gotta stay alert! Design your apartments and give them a polished look. Get rid of that old paint and buy some new furniture or just change the floors. Do not overdo it though! The better it looks, the more money you make! Invest wisely to achieve maximum profit. Keep an eye out for the best bargain, and strike when you see an opportunity. Are you into risky deals, or you just want to play it safe? The choice is yours! Become a landlord and get involved in real-estate. You are the one in the driver's seat. Stay calm, focused and ready to make your bussiness rise all the way to the top!