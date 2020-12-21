The Teppen World Championship 2020 Happens This Week

GungHo Online Entertainment and Capcom announced today the Teppen World Championship 2020 will take place on December 26th. The game has been playing tournaments online for the majority of the year as it too was no exception to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing players from around the world to compete from home. But despite the restrictions, they were able to get enough games going and get themselves a proper world championship, which will be happening at the end of the week. The tournament will consist of 32 players from around the globe, who have already proven themselves a few times over so that you're getting to see the best of the best battle each other. The winner will receive ¥3m (equivalent to $29K) and the chance to redesign an existing card to create a custom Secret Card. You can read more about the event below as it will be broadcast on Twitch.

50K Yen (~$480 USD) All participants: All player names will be published in-game in the Teppen app The Online Region CUP (ORC) was held in October to determine the top 3 players in ORC from each region (Japan, America, Europe, and Asia Pacific). The top 20 players in Ranked Matches, with the highest Tour Points totals from January to September, were selected to participate, as well, for the 32 total finalists. All Heroes, Hero Arts, and Cards (except Secret Cards) can be used in the finals. Matches will be decided by Best of Three (BO3) and all draws will require a rematch.