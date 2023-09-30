Posted in: Games, Gun Media, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Video Games | Tagged: greg nicotero, sumo digital, the Texas chainsaw massacre

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Gets Greg Nicotero Leatherface

Gun Media revealed there will be a new version of Leatherface added to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre designed by Greg Nicotero.

Gun Media and Sumo Digital have revealed a new addition coming to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game, as we're getting a new version of Leatherface. For this one, they have turned to one of the all-time greats in special effects and makeup as Greg Nicotero has created this new horrifying design for you to play as or run from, whichever the case may be. In case you're not familiar with Nicotero's work, the man has worked on almost everything horror you can imagine in the film and TV industry, including three different incarnations of the films this game is based on. The team released two new videos, one showing off the new look, and the other interviewing Nicotero about his work on it. The look will be released sometime in October as a $16 DLC.

"Greg Nicotero is an icon of horror and a master of his craft, making his first foray into the gaming industry with his collaboration with Gun and Sumo. Starting his journey as a special makeup effects artist on Day of the Dead, Nicotero has brought to life true terror and realism throughout his influential career. He has not only dominated but also innovated and pushed the horror genre into a realm of realism where his work sticks with you long after a film has faded to black."

"What's so rewarding about working alongside Greg is his wealth of knowledge, his experience with practical effects, makeup, and the art of creature creation," said Wes Keltner, CEO and President of Gun Interactive. "He's touched so many horror franchises over the years, it just made sense to bring him on board. And when the two of us get together, it's like kids in a candy store! We had a blast working on this, and bringing that vision to life is something both Gun and Sumo are very proud of."

