The Thing: Remastered Reveals Physical Edition Release

Nightdive Studios revealed new details for The Thing: Remastered, as we now know what the physical editions of the game will have

Article Summary Discover the Deluxe Edition of The Thing: Remastered, featuring unique collectibles and available June 25.

Play as Captain J.F. Blake, leading a team to survive the alien-infested U.S. Outpost #31.

Experience enhanced gameplay with upgraded visuals, new textures, and stunning atmospheric effects.

Unravel mysteries, maintain squad trust, and face off against shape-shifting horrors within 11 thrilling levels.

Nightdive Studios, along with Atari and Universal Pictures, dropped new details for the physical edition of The Thing: Remastered. The team revealed that the new Deluxe Edition of the game will be released for both PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. Inside each one will come the obvious physical copy of the game inside a special Deluxe Edition box, along with a Steelbook Case, an art poster, Captain Blake's ID card replica, and sew-on patches. But if you want it, it will cost you $50, as it won't be out until June 25. The game is already out now for PC and consoles.

The Thing: Remastered

In the frozen arctic tundra, a mysterious shape-shifting alien has wiped out the crew of the U.S. Outpost #31 research facility. In The Thing: Remastered, players step into the boots of Captain J.F. Blake, the leader of a United States Army Special Forces rescue team sent to investigate the blood-curdling events that transpired in the original The Thing film. Trapped by the elements and at risk of infection by a horrific entity, Blake must keep his squad together to survive by gaining their trust and ensuring that their fear and paranoia don't get the best of them… or himself.

Return to U.S. Outpost #31: Continue the story of The Thing and face off against terrifying monsters, from scuttling head-spiders and human-like walkers to gigantic multi-tentacled level bosses.

Continue the story of The Thing and face off against terrifying monsters, from scuttling head-spiders and human-like walkers to gigantic multi-tentacled level bosses. Who Goes There?: Command a squad of up to four NPCs from Soldier, Medic, and Engineer character classes through the game's 11 frightening levels.

Command a squad of up to four NPCs from Soldier, Medic, and Engineer character classes through the game's 11 frightening levels. The Warmest Place to Hide: Someone in your squad may not be who they appear to be. The shape-shifting alien hides inside an imitation, so keep a watchful eye.

Someone in your squad may not be who they appear to be. The shape-shifting alien hides inside an imitation, so keep a watchful eye. Don't Lose It: Gain the trust of your squad members and minimize their fear levels lest they become defiant or, worse, succumb to paranoia.

Gain the trust of your squad members and minimize their fear levels lest they become defiant or, worse, succumb to paranoia. Ultimate Alien Terror: Upgraded models, textures, and animations hand-crafted by Nightdive, plus enhanced lighting and atmospheric effects.

Upgraded models, textures, and animations hand-crafted by Nightdive, plus enhanced lighting and atmospheric effects. Stunning Visuals: Up to 4K 120FPS visuals on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Trophies and Achievements on Windows PC via Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

